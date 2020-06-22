Aileen Martin Russell
Knoxville - Aileen Martin Russell passed away the morning of June 20, 2020, just 2 weeks shy of her 98th birthday. She was a loving wife, mother, and "Gran." She was born July 3, 1922 to James Wallace and Jewel Lambert Martin in Knoxville, Tennessee. She grew up in the UT area, living on Laurel Avenue. She always bragged that "Us kids never had to pay to see a UT football game. We just sat on the hill." She worked as a TVA secretary until meeting and marrying Henry Russell. She then became a stay-at-home wife and mother. She was a long-time member of Church Street UMC and Murphy Builders class. She was active in the Knoxville Akima Club and Holston Hills Women's golf league. Other hobbies included painting, ceramics, basket making, and needlecraft of all kinds. Later, she served as 'Towel Superintendent' at the downtown YWCA Aquatic Center. Here she watched her four grandchildren learn to swim. During her later years in assisted living she continued her needlecrafts, making hats, scarves, dishcloths, and trinkets for residents, staff, and visitors. Many of her items were donated to Mission of Hope for the children of Appalachia. Her favorite activities were BINGO and line dancing. Even near the end of her life if line dancing was mentioned, her feet began to move. "Vine to the right...."
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband of 64 years, Henry, and infant son, Robert Stephen, brothers, James and Walt Martin and a sister, Lila Lee Reed.
Left to share her memory are daughters, Susan Russell Lane, and Anita Russell Courtney (Eddie), grandchildren, Bethany Lane Usry (Steve), Christopher Lane, Megan Courtney, and Geoff Courtney (Taylor). And especially, her precious great-grandson, Ian Usry. Additionally, nieces Barbara Sharpe, and Karen Martin Campbell (Phil and Mackenzie).
The family would like to thank Dr. James Buchanan and his staff for many years of kind medical care. Also, appreciation goes to the staffs of Arbor Terrace and Autumn Care, Farragut. There are many, many friends over the years that were very special to her. We thank you all for your friendship. We have many fond memories.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 25 at 11:00 am at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Arrangements are by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Random Acts of Flowers, Mission of Hope, Farragut Football program, ETCH Pediatric Endocrinology (2018 Clinch Ave. South Tower/Second Floor, Knoxville, TN 37916), or a charity of your choice.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.