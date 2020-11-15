1/
Aimee Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aimee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aimee Davis

New Market - Davis, Aimee Marie Patterson - Age 49 of New Market, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 14, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with Cancer. Aimee was a member of Indian Ridge Baptist Church and a 1989 graduate of Rutledge High School. She was a beautiful daughter, wife, mother and friend to all that knew her. Her precious heart was as beautiful as her smile. Aimee is survived by her husband Jeremy Davis; daughters Morgan BreeAnn (Greg) Hopkins and Macee Cate Ridenour; son Avery Jacob Davis; loving parents Donnie Ned and Doris Patterson; father and mother-in-law Darrell and Karen Davis; and several special aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and special friends. Aimee dearly loved her family and was most happy while with them at her special place by the lake. Her greatest joy was being surrounded by their love and laughter. Friends may call at their convenience 11:00 AM-4:00 PM on Wednesday, November 19, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Gary Satterfield officiating. The family asks that you please be conscious of social distancing. The service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. Friends will meet 10:45 AM on Thursday at Indian Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service and interment with Rev. Toby Downey officiating. Pallbearers will be Rick Patterson, Brian Patterson, Marshall Nicely, Greg Hopkins, Wayne Patterson and James Hodge. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Calling hours
11:00 - 04:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
19
Graveside service
10:45 AM
Indian Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bridges Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved