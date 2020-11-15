Aimee Davis
New Market - Davis, Aimee Marie Patterson - Age 49 of New Market, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 14, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with Cancer. Aimee was a member of Indian Ridge Baptist Church and a 1989 graduate of Rutledge High School. She was a beautiful daughter, wife, mother and friend to all that knew her. Her precious heart was as beautiful as her smile. Aimee is survived by her husband Jeremy Davis; daughters Morgan BreeAnn (Greg) Hopkins and Macee Cate Ridenour; son Avery Jacob Davis; loving parents Donnie Ned and Doris Patterson; father and mother-in-law Darrell and Karen Davis; and several special aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and special friends. Aimee dearly loved her family and was most happy while with them at her special place by the lake. Her greatest joy was being surrounded by their love and laughter. Friends may call at their convenience 11:00 AM-4:00 PM on Wednesday, November 19, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Gary Satterfield officiating. The family asks that you please be conscious of social distancing. The service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. Friends will meet 10:45 AM on Thursday at Indian Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service and interment with Rev. Toby Downey officiating. Pallbearers will be Rick Patterson, Brian Patterson, Marshall Nicely, Greg Hopkins, Wayne Patterson and James Hodge. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com