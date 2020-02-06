|
|
Alan Eugene "Boostie" Toms
Alan Eugene "Boostie" Toms, born August 21, 1951, passed away peacefully at home, January 29, 2020.
Preceded in death by parents, Russell Toms Sr., Barbara Ruth Baylor Toms; brother, William Victor Toms.
Survivors, children, Julian Toms, LaRonda Turman; former wife, Juanita Toms; grandchildren, Shania Davis, Micah Davis; great grandchildren, Zayden Martinez, Miguel Martinez, all of Knoxville; devoted step-mother, Patricia P. Toms; brothers, Russell (Cynthia) Toms Jr., Spanaway, WA, Ronald (Mary) Toms, Nashville,TN; sister, Rev. Dr. Barbara J. Canada, Nashville, TN; step-sister. Ellaina Roberts, Cleveland, TN; nieces, Vyckea Moss, Valexis Turman whom he helped to raise; devoted sister-in-law, Carter Turman; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members too numerous to name.
Family will receive friends, 10:00-11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020; Memorial service, 11:00 a.m., Rev. Dr. Barbara Canada, Officiating.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020