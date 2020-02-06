Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Toms
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Eugene "Boostie" Toms


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alan Eugene "Boostie" Toms Obituary
Alan Eugene "Boostie" Toms

Alan Eugene "Boostie" Toms, born August 21, 1951, passed away peacefully at home, January 29, 2020.

Preceded in death by parents, Russell Toms Sr., Barbara Ruth Baylor Toms; brother, William Victor Toms.

Survivors, children, Julian Toms, LaRonda Turman; former wife, Juanita Toms; grandchildren, Shania Davis, Micah Davis; great grandchildren, Zayden Martinez, Miguel Martinez, all of Knoxville; devoted step-mother, Patricia P. Toms; brothers, Russell (Cynthia) Toms Jr., Spanaway, WA, Ronald (Mary) Toms, Nashville,TN; sister, Rev. Dr. Barbara J. Canada, Nashville, TN; step-sister. Ellaina Roberts, Cleveland, TN; nieces, Vyckea Moss, Valexis Turman whom he helped to raise; devoted sister-in-law, Carter Turman; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members too numerous to name.

Family will receive friends, 10:00-11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020; Memorial service, 11:00 a.m., Rev. Dr. Barbara Canada, Officiating.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -