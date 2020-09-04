1/
Alan Ray Stallard
Alan Ray Stallard

Sevierville - Alan Ray Stallard, 57 of Sevierville, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020.

He was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Talbott, TN, a Mason at lodge #390 in Leadvale, TN, and a Staff SGT in the United States Air Force from 1982-1988.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray and Edith Stallard, and Ray and Gladys Baldwin.

He is survived by his wife, Faye (Cameron) Stallard; son, Joshua Thomas Stallard; daughter, Laurel (Stallard) Howard and husband Bradley; grandson, Ryan Alan Howard; granddaughter, Harper Kate Howard; parents, Roger and Joan Stallard; sister, Christal (Stallard) Majure and husband Alan; nephew, Chase Alan Majure; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Family and friends will meet 12:30PM Wednesday, September 9, 2020 in Boyd's Creek Cemetery for graveside service and interment. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 104. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Boyd's Creek Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
118 E Main St
Sevierville, TN 37862
(865) 453-2835
