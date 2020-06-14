Alan S. Garner
Alan Spencer Garner passed peacefully at home on June 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife Tammy Garner, his children Ashley Costerisan, Cory Swearingen (Kara), Sunny Spencer (Kenneth), Sammy Garner and Simon Garner. Grandsons Maddox, Walker, Connor, Finn, and Nolan. Brother Ralph Eugene Garner, Jr and parents Ralph and Eula Garner. Alan was a 1980 graduate of Doyle High School with a brilliant mind for building, repairing, and painting- frequently leading to him being everyone's first call when something needing fixing. This skill set led to a successful career as an independent contractor and a lifetime of tinkering with projects in his workshops. Alan loved the outdoors, being near water, and had a soft spot for animals, especially the stray dogs who would find their way to his house and end up staying all their lives. Alan was larger than life with a booming southern drawl that carried louder than anyone else's in the room; a trait that both endeared him to his family and at times made them wish he would just be quiet. You always knew when Alan was in the room, his presence always felt with his fun-loving persona and his silly jokes. He drank coffee all day every day no matter the temperature outside, laughed often, loved deeply, was a talented craftsman, loved guns, loved jokes, and loved his mama. He will be incredibly missed. There will be a celebration of life on Saturday June 20th from 10am- 12pm at 6915 Old Walland Hwy Townsend, TN 37882. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 14 to Jun. 17, 2020.