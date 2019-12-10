|
|
Alana Fain-Gatlin
Knoxville - Alana Fain Gatlin - age 25 of Knoxville passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. Alana was a talented artist with an eye for fashion and color. She loved music, animals and her friends. She was very unique, "one of a kind". Preceded in death by grandparents, Charles and Margarette Marcom, Clifford and Louise Gatlin. Survived by parents, Rick and Cherie Marcom-Gatlin of Knoxville; brother, Eric Gatlin and Erin Purdy of Knoxville; God-parents, Hiro and Patty Yamashita of Terre Haute, IN; and aunt, Sheila McMahan of Knoxville. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, December 13, 2019 at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Jim Clayton officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Knoxville Museum of Art. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019