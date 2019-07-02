|
Albert B. Howell
Knoxville TN - Albert B. Howell was born in Bridgeton, N.J. in 1928.
His schooling started in the one room Woodruff School house where each grade was determined by a row. Mrs. Hildreth was the teacher for all grades. He graduated from Bridgeton High School in 1945. Shortly thereafter he started his career in the Coca-Cola bottling business with the local Coca-Cola bottler. During his career he managed several Coca-Cola bottling companies between Miami, Florida and Fayetteville, Arkansas. In 1985 he retired from Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated headquartered in charlotte, N.C. as President and CEO. He was President of the Coca-Cola bottlers Association in Georgia and North Carolina. After retiring from Coca-Cola, he started a new career in the automobile industry as a salesman for Lexus of Knoxville, and later as Operations Manager for both Toyota and Lexus of Knoxville. He had 16 enjoyable years with the company before he retired from his second career in 2011.
He was a devoted and loving husband until his death on June 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Helen D. Howell, his daughter; Marjorie Peterson and husband Devin, Their two children of Millville, NJ; sister Emily Sheppard and her two daughters of Tennessee.
A graveside service will be held at Berry Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville TN. At 11:00 am on July 3, 2019. Service will be officiated by Reverend Paul T. Hughes, Pastor of The Church of God, Knoxville, TN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Marietta College, 215 Fifth Street, Marietta, Ohio 45750-4004, and attention Angela Anderson.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 2, 2019