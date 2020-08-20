Albert Benton Freels, Jr.
Lenoir City - Albert Benton Freels, Jr.- age 78 of Lenoir City, TN, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 surrounded by his wife, his sons and a roomfull of siblings. Albert was greeted by Jesus and carried by Angels to his new forever everlasting home in Heaven - no more pain and suffering. He was saved at the age of 32 at Calvary Baptist Church where he raised his family and was baptized and an Ordained Deacon. Albert taught third and fourth grade Sunday School classes along with other ministries in the church. He and Caye also attended Fellowship Baptist Church and are current members of First Baptist Church in Lenoir City. He retired from the Oak Ridge Y-12 Plant as a Product Engineer. Albert was an avid U.T. sports fan and served as an usher at Neyland Stadium for over 30 years. Preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Edna Freels; mother-in-law, Ruth Clanton and his sister, Dorothy MacDonald; brother-in-law, Jimmy Clanton. He leaves behind his much loved family: his wife of 55 years, Caye Clanton Freels; sons and daughters-in-law, Jimmy and Lee Ann Freels, Randy and Tonya Freels; grandchildren: Hunter (Ashlyn), Taylor, Wyatt, Corey (Amanda), and Chancelor (Hayley); great grandchildren: Kolten, Lexi, Easton, Addison, Evelyn and Luke; he was proud of his sons and their families. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his greatest love. He also survived by his siblings and their spouses: Lynn Freels, David and Terri Freels, Shirley Jones, Carol and Clifford Anderson, Marsha and Mike Haun, Kaye Flannigan, Betty Johnston, Gail and David Brown, Jack and Jo Ann Freels, Berta Gould; special nieces, Jamie and Donna and their families along with numerous nieces and nephews; special friends: Cliff and Janice Wilson, Polly and Bill Bostic, Kent Dixon and The Reachers Sunday School Class. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 22nd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Eddie Chasteen and Rev. John Hunn officiating. Interment will follow Loudon County Memorial Gardens. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com