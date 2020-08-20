1/1
Albert Benton Freels Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert Benton Freels, Jr.

Lenoir City - Albert Benton Freels, Jr.- age 78 of Lenoir City, TN, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 surrounded by his wife, his sons and a roomfull of siblings. Albert was greeted by Jesus and carried by Angels to his new forever everlasting home in Heaven - no more pain and suffering. He was saved at the age of 32 at Calvary Baptist Church where he raised his family and was baptized and an Ordained Deacon. Albert taught third and fourth grade Sunday School classes along with other ministries in the church. He and Caye also attended Fellowship Baptist Church and are current members of First Baptist Church in Lenoir City. He retired from the Oak Ridge Y-12 Plant as a Product Engineer. Albert was an avid U.T. sports fan and served as an usher at Neyland Stadium for over 30 years. Preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Edna Freels; mother-in-law, Ruth Clanton and his sister, Dorothy MacDonald; brother-in-law, Jimmy Clanton. He leaves behind his much loved family: his wife of 55 years, Caye Clanton Freels; sons and daughters-in-law, Jimmy and Lee Ann Freels, Randy and Tonya Freels; grandchildren: Hunter (Ashlyn), Taylor, Wyatt, Corey (Amanda), and Chancelor (Hayley); great grandchildren: Kolten, Lexi, Easton, Addison, Evelyn and Luke; he was proud of his sons and their families. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his greatest love. He also survived by his siblings and their spouses: Lynn Freels, David and Terri Freels, Shirley Jones, Carol and Clifford Anderson, Marsha and Mike Haun, Kaye Flannigan, Betty Johnston, Gail and David Brown, Jack and Jo Ann Freels, Berta Gould; special nieces, Jamie and Donna and their families along with numerous nieces and nephews; special friends: Cliff and Janice Wilson, Polly and Bill Bostic, Kent Dixon and The Reachers Sunday School Class. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 22nd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Eddie Chasteen and Rev. John Hunn officiating. Interment will follow Loudon County Memorial Gardens. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Click Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Click Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved