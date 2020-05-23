|
Albert "Sonny" Cardwell
Knoxville - Albert Ray "Sonny" Cardwell of Knoxville, joined his wife in paradise on May 23, 2020. He is a dedicated Marine and served in the Vietnam War. He was a retired electrician and worked with the Knoxville Utilities Board on many of Knoxville's substations. He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed the outdoors. He is received into Heaven by his wife of 51 years, Bobbie Sue Cardwell, his parents: Robert and Thelma Cardwell, his siblings: Edna, Gene, Gary, Jack, Wanda, Bobbie, Joe, Charlotte, Sally, and Helen. He is survived by his two children: Kelly Cardwell Jones (Kyle), and Roger Cardwell (Brandy), grandchildren: Brandie Jones Hurst (Michael), and Skylar Cardwell, one sibling, Marjorie Cardwell Chapman, one great-grandchild on the way, his beloved dogs Izzy and Jack, along with countless nieces and nephews and special friends at McDonald's. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Tuesday May 26, 2020, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Wednesday May 27, 2020, at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for an 11:00 am graveside service with military honors by East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 23 to May 25, 2020