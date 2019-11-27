Services
Berry Highland Memorial
Knoxville - Albert Carter Dutton Jr., 84, of Knoxville died on November 26, 2019. Al retired from United Insurance of America after 38 years, then began a new career in security, working at Westlands Condominiums for 18 years, retiring at the age of 81. He will be greatly missed by his companion of 7 years, Dorothy Crowe, 2 sons, David Adam (Sandra) of Maryville TN and Anthony Carter of Spokane, Washington, one daughter Cindy Lessing (Greg) of New York and daughter-in-law Beth Dutton of Collierville TN. He also leaves 4 grandchildren, Jason Dutton (Misty), Jodie Dutton Ballard (Dewayne), Rachel Dutton and Matthew Dutton and 2 great-grandchildren Gavin and Dylan Ballard. He is proceeded in death by his parents Albert C. and Florance Archer Dutton, sister Barbara, and son James Allen Dutton. The family will receive friends from 12-1 pm on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Berry Highland Memorial followed by a graveside service at 1:00. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
