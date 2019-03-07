|
|
Albert Henry Bunch
Knoxville, TN
Albert Henry Bunch, age 82 of Knoxville, went to his Heavenly home on March 6, 2019. He was born November 24, 1936 in Sevier County. Albert was a member of Seymour Baptist Tabernacle. He worked many years until his retirement at Dover Elevator Company. He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Bunch; children, Kim, Lisa (George), Janet. Jeannie, Jeff (Amy); sister, Lois (Bob); 13 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Friday, March 8th, from 5-7 PM at Berry Highland South. Funeral service will follow with Rev. Carl and Rev. Kevin Gibson officiating. Family and friends will meet Saturday, March 10th at 10:45 AM at Berry Highland South Cemetery for graveside service. Pallbearers will be Ruvim, Travis, Andrew, AJ, Ryan, Paul and Keith. Shared memories and expressions of sympathy can be offered at www.berryhighlandsouth.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 7, 2019