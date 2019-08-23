|
Albert Herman Sims
Knoxville - Albert (Herman) Sims went to his heavenly reward on Thursday, August 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving daughters, who now rejoice that he is with loved ones in Heaven. He was born September 22, 1926, in Sevier County, raised in South Knox County and graduated in 1945 from Young High School, where he served as President of the 1945 class and played both basketball and football. He served in the U.S. Army with the 55th Headquarters Division in Reims, France, in 1946 - 1947, and was a patriotic man who always wore a US flag pin on his suit lapel. Herman married Edith Combs in 1947, and they raised their children Elizabeth, Marta and Danny in South Knoxville. He was a Co-Founder of Magnolia Provision Company Inc. where he served as Vice-President from 1972 until his retirement in 1992. Prior to that he was a Branch Manager for Armour and Company Meatpacking and employed there 1950 - 1972. He also co-owned Quality Sales Trucking Company with his wife for 15 years selling liquid sugar and lard to Kerns Bakeries. In the late 1950's he owned the Dixieland Drive-In on Kingston Pike. Herman was a current member of Central United Methodist Church, and was formerly a long-time member of Graystone Presbyterian Church, where he was an Elder, served several times on the church Session and held other leadership positions. He was a longstanding member and former President of the South Knoxville Optimist Club; he was instrumental in the closing of the chapter and subsequent sale of the Clubhouse and property to the City of Knoxville for a City park, with proceeds donated to East Tennessee Children's Hospital. In recent years he enjoyed living at Sherrill Hills Retirement Resort and most recently at Morning Pointe Knoxville/ Westland. He will be remembered as a generous and faithful Christian man who often assisted others in their life's journey. He is preceded in death by his wife, Edith Combs Sims; son, Danny Sims; parents, Hubert and Zula Sims; brothers, Grady Sims and Dave Sims. He is survived by sister, Anna Kate Julian; daughters, Elizabeth Sims Thomas of Knoxville, and Marta Sims Ray (Rick) of Palm Coast, FL; grandchildren, Lexie Griffin (Dr. Joe) and Channa Brillante (Justin) of Knoxville; Egan Ray (Amy) of Birmingham, AL; and Morgan Jantzen (Ryan) of Las Vegas, NV; great-grandchildren, Bay, Addie, Asher and Izzie Griffin, Tyler and Eli Brillante and soon-to-be born, Lauren Ray; daughter-in-law Marsha Sims; sister-in-law, Betty Combs; and several nephews. He was especially loved by long-time friend, Alpha Wylie, Birmingham, AL, and special friend and caregiver, Tabby Hannah of Maryville, TN. Family will receive friends in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, Tennessee, Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 12:30 PM until 1:30 PM. Celebration of Life to follow with Rev. Jimmy Sherrod officiating. Interment service to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church, 201 East Third Ave, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37917; or to Graystone Presbyterian Church, 139 Woodlawn Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37920. Online condolences may be made at www.berryfuneralhome.com
