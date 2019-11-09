|
Albert J. Winton Sr.
Knoxville - Albert J. Winton Sr., age 92, of Knoxville, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was a 1947 graduate of Austin East High School. Albert graduated from Knoxville College in 1956 with his a Bachelors of Arts in Music. He served in the United States Marine Corps during WWII and Korean Conflict, Albert served in one of the first African American platoons, Montford Point Marines. Albert received the Congressional Gold Medal, the Nations highest non-combat award. He was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, where he was a clergy participant. Albert sang in the choir at First Presbyterian Church in Rockwood, Tennessee. Albert is preceded in death by his parents; George F. and Mattie Mills Winton; his loving wife of 62 years, Lillian E. Cox Winton; brothers, Marvin, Benjamin, Wilson, Avery George L. and George T. Winton; sisters, Ester, Thelma, Lucinda and Velma. He is survived by his son, Albert J. Winton Jr. of Black Jack, Missouri; grandson, David Joseph Winton (Ashley) of Euless, Texas; daughter; Lillian I. Winton Salifu (Abdul) of Oak Ridge, Tennessee; many nieces and nephews; great nieces, nephews, great- great-nieces and nephews; along with great-great-great nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 600 S. Chestnut St. Knoxville, Tennessee 37914, from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Memorial service to follow at 7:00 PM with The Reverend Gayle Hansen Browne to officiate. Family and friends will meet Thursday, November 14, 2019 at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, Tennessee 37920, for a 2:00 PM graveside service with full military honors. Memorials may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church. or Veterans of Foreign Wars. Online condolences may be made at www.berryfuenralhome.com
