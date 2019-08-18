Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Rockford Baptist Church
Rockford, TN
View Map
Resources
1957 - 2019
Knoxville - Albert Jackson, age 62, of South Knoxville passed away August 11, 2019. He was a member of Rockford Baptist Church and an avid photographer. He was employed by Pilot Corporation for over ten years. Preceded in death by father, Andrew Jackson V and mother, Carolyn Kirkland Jackson; brother-in-law, John Lankford. He is survived by his wife of 18 years Rosemary Jackson; step daughter, Amy Lambert Burns and husband Robert Burns; step son, Jeffrey Lambert and wife Karen and children Mark and Luke; brother, Andrew Jackson VI and wife Janet Jackson; sister, Brenda Costner and husband Mike Costner; sister, Penny Lankford; several nieces and nephews, great nephews and nieces. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Rockford Baptist Church, Rockford, TN on August 20, 2019 at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers donations in Albert's memory may be made to .

Arrangements by:

Berry Funeral Home

3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019
