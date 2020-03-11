|
|
Albert Jerry Lamb
Kingston - Albert Jerry Lamb, 75, of Kingston went home to be with the Lord, Monday, March 9, 2020. He was of the Methodist faith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Myrtle (Harmon) Lamb and brothers Leroy Lamb and Joe Lamb. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Jane (Jones); his daughter, Leonora Dawson, grandchildren; Tyler Tapp, Amber, William and Easton Dawson. His surviving brothers; William Lamb (Ada), Gary Lamb (Kathy) and Buck Lamb (Linda). Neighbors, friends and former classmates will miss Jerry. He was a loyal and kind friend. Jerry will be remembered for how he could "fix" everything! His experience growing up in the Dutch Valley taught him many skills. Jerry earned the rank of SP5 in the US Army and served in Germany and in Vietnam, Company A, 69th Engineering Battalion. He was a great storyteller of the "old" ways of his grandparents' generation. And he loved fishing for crappie in his cove on the Tennessee River. Arrangements are with Kyker Funeral Home, Kingston. Graveside service will be 1:00 pm Saturday, March 28, 2020 in Kingston Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 5923 Kingston Pike, Suite 130 Knoxville, TN 37919. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 18, 2020