Albert Joseph Hansen
Knoxville - Albert Joseph Hansen, age 47, passed away on January 23, 2020 at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. He was preceded in death by his father and by his girlfriend, Laura, who died from complications from neck surgery. He is survived by his mother, Pam Pam and step-dad Jack Davis; children, Jasmine, Rama, Joseph, and Elijah; grandchildren, Siloh, Aria, and little Rama; sisters, Margaret and Crystal; and mother of his children, Cheja Hansen. At this time no services are planned.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020