Albert Leo "Lee" Hranek
Knoxville, TN
It is with great sadness that the family of Albert Leo "Lee" Hranek of Knoxville announces his unexpected passing at the age of 38 on Monday, May 27, 2019.
Lee will be lovingly remembered by his parents; Glenn and Terri (Hranek) Posey of Heiskell, his biological father; Albert Howarth of Attleboro, MA, daughters; Autumn, Sierra, Whisper, Jasmine and Camilla, two sisters and their spouses; Samantha Posey and fiancé Bo Johnson of Dandridge, Holly Wesseldine and husband Thomas Wesseldine of Edgewater, FL, grandmother; Opal Posey of Knoxville, one nephew; James and one niece; Olivia, aunt; Dora Hendrix and husband Dale Hendrix of Covington, GA along with numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather; Harold Posey of Knoxville, grandmother; Joan Masker, great grandmother; Anna Reilly both of New Jersey, and uncle; Jerry Posey of Knoxville.
The family will hold a private service at a later date.
"What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we loved deeply becomes a part of us."
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 31, 2019