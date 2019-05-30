|
Albert M. Craig, Jr.
Knoxville, TN
Albert M. Craig, Jr., age 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. He attended Berea College and graduated from the University of Tennessee. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy where he served as a diver. He was retired from the Department of Energy where he worked as a computer systems analyst. Albert enjoyed the Smoky Mountains and spending time there in his chalet. He particularly loved traveling across the country with his wife. Preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Ethel Craig, his brother Jackie Craig, his sister Dorothy Elliott, and his loving wife of 66 years Kathryn Moyers Craig. Survived by his children Albert Craig, III (Karen), Sharon Mills (Ken), Shannon Gilroy (Bob) and Charles Craig (Traci); 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. The family will welcome friends on Friday, May 31, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Drive. Graveside services will be held on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in Lynnhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Pat Summitt Foundation, 520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902. The family gives special thanks to the staff of Ben Atchley State Veterans Home for the special care. Please visit www.berrylynnhurst.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 30 to May 31, 2019