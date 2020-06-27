Albert Pierson
Knoxville - THE REV. DR. ALBERT E. PIERSON, age 91, of Knoxville,
passed to the church triumphant on June 26th, 2020. He was born in West Chester, PA and was a member of the Presbyterian Church U.S.A. and is an honorably retired member of the Presbytery of East Tennessee. He served pastorates in PA., Elizabeth and Ravenswood, W. VA.
He served at the First Presbyterian Church of Harlan, KY. (1968-1982), where according to the church's Facebook page "Highlights included establishment of the Friendship Club, Dial-a-Devotion hiring an outreach worker and later engaging summer interns to work with children in the community, participation in the Harlan Christian Arts Festival, and welcoming people of color into our membership."
His final full-time pastorate was at the New Hope Presbyterian Church on Merchant Rd.
After his retirement in 1993 he continued to serve as a temporary minister for area Presbyterian churches until 2018. He strove to give his sermons without having any written notes.
He was a past-president of the Knoxville Ministerial Association and participated in monthly luncheons for retired Presbyterian Clergy in the Knoxville Area.
He was very active in the Presbytery of East Tennessee and served on several committees, and was its representative at ARMSS, the national association for retired Presbyterian Ministers. He was also the Presbytery's contact for the Board of Pensions.
He was also an active supporter of Wycliffe Translators, which has helped people around the world translate the Bible into their own languages.
He received his undergraduate degree from King's College in New Castle, DE and attended seminary at Lincoln Bible Institute. He received his Doctor of Ministry degree from Lexington Theological Seminary in 1974.
Since the 1970's he attended the Massanetta Springs Bible Conference held every summer in Harrisonburg, Virginia, where he enjoyed meeting with friends of many years.
His favorite musical piece was Beethoven's 9th Symphony, and he attended orchestral and opera performances at the Tennessee Theater. He also enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves and followed the Tennessee Lady Vols.
He grew up on a farm in Pennsylvania and until his later years enjoyed having a large garden that always included sweet corn.
He was devoted to his wife, Mary Pierson, and during her battle with Alzheimer's Disease stood by side until she passed in 2015. He was preceded in death by parents George B. and Emily Mason Pierson, sisters, Eleanor Pierson Steele, Esther Pierson Elvin and brother Howard G. Pierson.
Dr. Pierson is survived by his son, Mark Edward Pierson of Atlanta, Ga, and his grandcat Icarus (Icky).
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 1st at 11:00 a.m. at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Sutherland Ave. with the Rev. Tim Reynolds, pastor of Second Presbyterian Church, presiding. The service will be streamed over the internet and can be accessed by googling Weaver Funeral Home Knoxville Facebook.
Friends may call at their convenience from 2-6 pm Tuesday, June 30th at Weaver Funeral Home.
(At both events we are encouraging social distancing and wearing of masks)
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Second Presbyterian Church, 2829 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tn. 37919 designated for discretionary causes. Handling of arrangements by Weaver Funeral Home, Knoxville, TN.
For condolences please visit www.weaverfuneralservices.com
Knoxville - THE REV. DR. ALBERT E. PIERSON, age 91, of Knoxville,
passed to the church triumphant on June 26th, 2020. He was born in West Chester, PA and was a member of the Presbyterian Church U.S.A. and is an honorably retired member of the Presbytery of East Tennessee. He served pastorates in PA., Elizabeth and Ravenswood, W. VA.
He served at the First Presbyterian Church of Harlan, KY. (1968-1982), where according to the church's Facebook page "Highlights included establishment of the Friendship Club, Dial-a-Devotion hiring an outreach worker and later engaging summer interns to work with children in the community, participation in the Harlan Christian Arts Festival, and welcoming people of color into our membership."
His final full-time pastorate was at the New Hope Presbyterian Church on Merchant Rd.
After his retirement in 1993 he continued to serve as a temporary minister for area Presbyterian churches until 2018. He strove to give his sermons without having any written notes.
He was a past-president of the Knoxville Ministerial Association and participated in monthly luncheons for retired Presbyterian Clergy in the Knoxville Area.
He was very active in the Presbytery of East Tennessee and served on several committees, and was its representative at ARMSS, the national association for retired Presbyterian Ministers. He was also the Presbytery's contact for the Board of Pensions.
He was also an active supporter of Wycliffe Translators, which has helped people around the world translate the Bible into their own languages.
He received his undergraduate degree from King's College in New Castle, DE and attended seminary at Lincoln Bible Institute. He received his Doctor of Ministry degree from Lexington Theological Seminary in 1974.
Since the 1970's he attended the Massanetta Springs Bible Conference held every summer in Harrisonburg, Virginia, where he enjoyed meeting with friends of many years.
His favorite musical piece was Beethoven's 9th Symphony, and he attended orchestral and opera performances at the Tennessee Theater. He also enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves and followed the Tennessee Lady Vols.
He grew up on a farm in Pennsylvania and until his later years enjoyed having a large garden that always included sweet corn.
He was devoted to his wife, Mary Pierson, and during her battle with Alzheimer's Disease stood by side until she passed in 2015. He was preceded in death by parents George B. and Emily Mason Pierson, sisters, Eleanor Pierson Steele, Esther Pierson Elvin and brother Howard G. Pierson.
Dr. Pierson is survived by his son, Mark Edward Pierson of Atlanta, Ga, and his grandcat Icarus (Icky).
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 1st at 11:00 a.m. at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Sutherland Ave. with the Rev. Tim Reynolds, pastor of Second Presbyterian Church, presiding. The service will be streamed over the internet and can be accessed by googling Weaver Funeral Home Knoxville Facebook.
Friends may call at their convenience from 2-6 pm Tuesday, June 30th at Weaver Funeral Home.
(At both events we are encouraging social distancing and wearing of masks)
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Second Presbyterian Church, 2829 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tn. 37919 designated for discretionary causes. Handling of arrangements by Weaver Funeral Home, Knoxville, TN.
For condolences please visit www.weaverfuneralservices.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.