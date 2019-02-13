|
|
Albert Ray Love
Rockford, TN
Albert Ray Love age 74 of Rockford, passed away on Friday, February 8, 2019 peacefully at home. He was born on December 19, 1944 to the late Ulysses and Kathleen Love in Maryville, Tennessee. He was educated in the Maryville school system and a 1962 graduate of William J. Hale High School.
Ray met and married the love of his life and "his gift from God" Dorothy Tate and to that union three children were born. Priscilla, Dana and Aaron Love. He was a very devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Jesus Christ and his family came first and foremost in his life. Spending time with loved ones and
family meant the world to him and he was loved tremendously in return.
Marrying at a young age, he held several jobs to include: Blount Memorial Hospital, Maryville Police Department and retired from ALCOA with 41 years of service.
A great void is left because of his passing. Ray joined Mt. Pleasant African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church under the pastoral leadership of Rev. Dr. Gloria S. Moore and remained faithful until his passing. He served in many roles including, member of the Trustee Board, President of the Building Fund as well as a member of the Male Chorus.
Ray is preceded in death by his father, Ulysses Love; mother, Kathleen (Patrick) Love; sisters, Maggie Ellen Love, Dorothy (Love) Valentine, Lennie (Love) Rogers; brothers, Ralph Love, Robert Love Sr., Fred Love, Franklin Love, Joseph (Joe) Love.
Left to cherish his precious memories are his wife of 56 years, Dorothy Tate Love; daughters, Priscilla L. Holland and Dana E. Love (Jeff Simpson) of Rockford, TN; son, Aaron R. Love (Ayonna), Knoxville, TN; grandsons, Dadrian Love, Jamar Walker and Andray Holland; granddaughters, Erynn Love and Khaliah Brice; great grandson, Blake Allen Walker; sisters, Lucy Creel, Cathy Langston and brothers, William (Bill) and Herman Love and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Avalon Hospice Care for the constant care you provided. Excellence in every way. God Bless you!
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. and the funeral celebration for Ray Love to begin at 12:00 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant AME Zion Church, 3664 Grade Rd. Rockford, TN. Rev. Kamau Kenyatta, Pastor. Interment to follow at the church cemetery. Body may be viewed after noon on Wednesday at Foothills Funeral Home, Maryville. www.foothillsfh.com
It is at Ray's request that in lieu of flowers, please make
donations to Mt. Pleasant AME Zion Albert Ray Love Building Fund.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019