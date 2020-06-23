Alberta Julia MorrisonAlberta Julia Morrison, born the 12th child of 14 children, September 21, 1951, to the proud parents of John and Willie Mae Morrison.She was a graduate of Rule High School.Preceded in death by parents, John and Willie Mae Morrison; five brothers and two sisters.Survived by her loving and devoted children, son, Keith and Keeva Turner; daughter, Keiaunderia and Darryl Wilson, Jr.; brother, Guss (Joyce) Morrison; sisters, Lorenza (David) Koon, Hattie Crockett, Audrey Pride, Limateen Smith, Vernel Jean (Elder Andrew) Jackson; sister-niece, Lena Pearl Morrison; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; very devoted nephew, Dwight Smith; devoted friends who were family; Dorothy and Frank Mitchell; Aretha Gilbreath, Kathy Munsey, Genevieve Parks and Ronnie and Ezelia Nelson; God-daughter, Renee (Jamie) Murphy; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to name.Open visitation, 9:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020, at Janigan's Chapel.The family will receive friends, 1:30-2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Mt. Moriah FBH Church;funeral service, 2:00 p.m., Elder Franklin Brown, Presiding, Bishop A. L. Rogers, Eulogist.Interment Harris Chapel Cemetery (Brown's Mountain.)Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY