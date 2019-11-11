|
|
Alberta Smith
Seymour - Alberta D. Smith, age 95 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. She spent her life advocating for the deaf of which 40 years was spent in deaf education. Alberta was the first deaf, woman principal in the United States, a position she held at TSD until she retired in 1987. She adored her grandchildren and spending as much time as she could with them.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jesse Delozier and mother, Virginia Delozier Maldonado; three brothers and one sister.
Alberta is survived by her children, Misty Lizarraga, Weldon (Sally) Smith, Carolene (Hal) Johnson, Margie Smith (Sean) Hennessey; 16 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 12:00 pm-2:00 pm in the Chapel of Berry Funeral Home with a service to follow. Condolences may be expressed at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Hwy
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019