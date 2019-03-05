Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Aldene Kerley Wilburn

Aldene Kerley Wilburn

Lenoir City, TN

Aldene Kerley Wilburn - age 94 of Lenoir City, passed away, Sunday morning, March 3, 2019.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Lenoir City. Aldene retired from TVA after a career as a Registered Nurse. She was Past-President of the Tennessee Nurses Association District 2, and the Order of Eastern Star.

Aldene was preceded in death by her husbands: Tom Wheeler, Morris Titus, and J.W. Wilburn; parents, Doss and Lou Etta Bolt Kerley; sisters, Agnes Butcher and Lucille Shubert; brothers, Buster Kerley and Paul "Booge" Kerley; nephew, Jim Jobe.

She is survived by her nephew, Tommy (Debbie) Shubert; niece, Lucinda Jobe; great niece, Cindy Yago; great nephew, Allen Jobe; great-great nieces, Stacey Coggins and Jaymie Lamb; great-great-great niece, Paisley Coggins; special friends and caregiver, Linda Cooper.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Dick DeMerchant officiating. Graveside services and interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 5, 2019
