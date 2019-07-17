|
|
Aleen Sampson Parks
Knoxville - Aleen Sampson Parks, 93, left us to go home on July 13, 2019. Born on August 26, 1925 in Corbin, Kentucky, this extraordinary, caring and loving woman will be missed by many.
A lifelong member of South Knoxville Church of God, Aleen taught Sunday school for many years, made lots of quilts and led the ladies auxiliary in making the best hot tamales in town.
After raising her two boys, she enjoyed finding work and fellowship in providing food services for students in Knox County. Aleen loved working, traveling and gardening but she especially loved having company and always had the gift of hospitality.
Her home was always a special place full of love and peace; where fresh biscuits and homemade apple butter were always on the menu. Family and friends were always welcome.
Preceded in death by her son, James L. Parks; husband, of 43 years, L.W. Parks; mother, Mary Ella Sampson; father, Oscar W. Silcox; sisters, Marcella Mills, Mary Jo Sams, Charlotte Whitney and Sharon (Pat) Reynolds.
She leaves her son, Randy Parks and his wife, Melissa; grandchildren, Emily Parks, John Parks and wife Kyra, Jessica Parks Janes and husband Jerrod; great grandchildren Ellen and Mary Elizabeth Parks and Willa Janes. She also leaves her brother, Bill Sampson, sister, Judy Cox, sisters, Juanita Silcox and Joyce Moody; brothers, Don and Bill Silcox; sister in law, Helen Parks; special cousin, Marilyn Thomas and special friends and relatives too numerous to name.
Receiving of friends will be at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested a donation to http://www.CureSMA.org, a fund raising organization dedicated to the cure of Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a type of Muscular Dystrophy. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 17 to July 18, 2019