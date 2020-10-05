Alene Ervin Loy
Knoxville - Loy, Alene E. 95 of Corryton, TN passed away at her home Saturday, October 3, 2020. Alene was born in Tellico Plains, TN to Ernie and Fannie Mae Ervin. She was a devoted wife to Marshall Loy for 54 years and had been a widow for 20 years. Alene was a kind, gentle, humble lady devoted to her family. She was a hard worker and believed in staying busy. Alene loved to shop, was a talented seamstress, and great cook who loved to treat family and friends with their favorite dish. Alene was a member of Rutherford Memorial United Methodist Church where she especially enjoyed Joy Club and her Sunday School class. She was retired from Standard Knitting Mills. In addition to her husband, Marshall Loy, and her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Norman and Vernon Ervin and two infant brothers. Alene is survived by her beloved daughter and son-in-law, Christine and David McMurry; grandsons and spouses, Derek and Stacey McMurry, Davey and Anna McMurry; great grandchildren, D.J. McMurry, Dylan Knight, Leah McMurry, Devin McMurry; great - great grandson, Marshall Lee McMurry; sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Junior Peals. She was Aunt Alene or Aunt "Nene" to several nieces and nephews. Special thanks for the loving and dedicated care given by Vicki Monroe (niece), Angie Williams, and Kristy Jeffers. Thanks to Shelly Shempert NP and Avalon Hospice and Alene's nieces, Brenda, Frances, and Bonnie for their support.
Family and friends may come at their convenience Tuesday, October 6th between 3-8pm to pay their respects at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service will take place Wednesday, October 7th at 3pm at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Please meet at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home at 2:30pm for procession. Rev. Doug Wilder to officiate.
