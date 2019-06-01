|
Aleta Mae Wardell Goddard Bell
Orlando, FL
Aleta Mae Wardell Goddard Bell (Mamaw), age 101, passed away Wednesday Morning, May 29th, 2019, at her residence at Brookdale-Conway Senior Living in Orlando, Florida. She was born May 28th, 1918, in Knox County, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Hobert Wardell and Hattie Johnson Wardell Shumer and Henry Shumer (stepfather).
Aleta, the oldest of 8 children, was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, James Luther (Jim) Bell; one son, Charles Oliver (Bud) Goddard Jr; 2 sisters, Helen Wardell and Mary Ann Marshall; 4 brothers, Calvin Wardell, Doc Wardell, Ed Shumer and Homer Shumer.
Survivors include: 1 brother, Don Shumer (Gale) of South Carolina; 4 grandchildren, Lisa Franklin (Roger) of Orlando, FL, Angela Lanier of Maryville, TN, Jerry Goddard Moyet' of Maryville, TN, and Tania Saylor (Paul) of Los Angeles, CA; 4 great grandchildren, Deneen Sands (Jake) of Big Bear, CA, Jamie Page (Mike) of Big Bear, CA, Joshua Franklin of Orlando, FL and Logan Saylor of Los Angeles, CA; 3 great-great grandchildren, Ava Page, Emmalyn Page and Wyatt Sands, all of Big Bear, CA; She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
She attended 1st Baptist of Lenoir City. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed gardening and working in her yards, shopping and driving, even well into her 90's and was an immaculate Homemaker. In 2016, at the age of 98, Aleta moved to Orlando to be cared for by her Granddaughter, Lisa Franklin.
Friends & Family visitation will be held Monday, June 3rd from 1:00pm to 2:00pm, followed by the Funeral Service at 2:00pm; both at Smith Trinity Chapel, Pastor Buddy Johnson of Stockcreek Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow in the Stockcreek Baptist Church Cemetery, located at 8106 Martin Mill Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920.
Select members of Aleta's family will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Stockcreek Baptist Church, 8106 Martin Mill Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920.
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 1402 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 1 to June 2, 2019