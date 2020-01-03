|
|
Alex Evans
Powell - Alex William Evans - age 78 of Powell passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. Member of Faithway Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Earl and Myrtle Evans; sisters, Marie Hensley and Edith Barnes; and brother, Gene Earl Evans. Survived by wife of 34 years, Geraldine Solomon Evans; children, Roger K. (Vicky) Evans, Dr. Tony Dale (Nancy) Evans; step-children, Deanna Gail (Bobby) Moore, Randall Lynn (Dina) Snyder; 8 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Johnny (Lynn) Solomon. The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 PM Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 3:00 PM with Rev. Rick Passmore and Dr. Jerry Taylor officiating. Family and friends will meet 12:45 PM Monday at Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 1:00 PM interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , St. Jude Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, DC 20090-6231. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020