Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:45 PM
Highland Memorial Cemetery
Interment
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Highland Memorial Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Alex Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alex Evans

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alex Evans Obituary
Alex Evans

Powell - Alex William Evans - age 78 of Powell passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. Member of Faithway Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Earl and Myrtle Evans; sisters, Marie Hensley and Edith Barnes; and brother, Gene Earl Evans. Survived by wife of 34 years, Geraldine Solomon Evans; children, Roger K. (Vicky) Evans, Dr. Tony Dale (Nancy) Evans; step-children, Deanna Gail (Bobby) Moore, Randall Lynn (Dina) Snyder; 8 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Johnny (Lynn) Solomon. The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 PM Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 3:00 PM with Rev. Rick Passmore and Dr. Jerry Taylor officiating. Family and friends will meet 12:45 PM Monday at Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 1:00 PM interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , St. Jude Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, DC 20090-6231. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alex's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -