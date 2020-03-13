|
Alex Jeremy (Alley Cat) Childress
Knoxville - Alex Jeremy "Alley Cat" Childress - age 34 of Knoxville, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at U T Medical Center.
He is preceded in death by sister, Misty Childress, grandmothers, Wanda Eldridge and Bonnie Keck; grandfather, Alvin Eldridge; aunt, Robin Fortenberry; and uncles, Jerry and David Childress. Alex is survived by mother, Sonya (Carl) Eldridge; father, Donald (Missy) Childress; brother, Donald J. (Brooke) Childress; grandparents, Herb and Darlene Bays; uncles, James (Teresa) Bays, Alvin Eldridge, Jr., and Mack Eldridge; aunt, Teresa Long; nephews, Peyton and Paxton Childress; niece on the way, Paisley Childress; cousins and many more family and loved ones and friends, that we cannot list them all.
Family and friends will meet at 2:45 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Luttrell Cemetery for a 3:00 p.m. interment with Reverend Matthew Johnson officiating. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Alex Childress. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020