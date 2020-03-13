Services
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
(865) 992-5002
Interment
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
Luttrell Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Alex Childress
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alex Jeremy (Alley Cat) Childress

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alex Jeremy (Alley Cat) Childress Obituary
Alex Jeremy (Alley Cat) Childress

Knoxville - Alex Jeremy "Alley Cat" Childress - age 34 of Knoxville, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at U T Medical Center.

He is preceded in death by sister, Misty Childress, grandmothers, Wanda Eldridge and Bonnie Keck; grandfather, Alvin Eldridge; aunt, Robin Fortenberry; and uncles, Jerry and David Childress. Alex is survived by mother, Sonya (Carl) Eldridge; father, Donald (Missy) Childress; brother, Donald J. (Brooke) Childress; grandparents, Herb and Darlene Bays; uncles, James (Teresa) Bays, Alvin Eldridge, Jr., and Mack Eldridge; aunt, Teresa Long; nephews, Peyton and Paxton Childress; niece on the way, Paisley Childress; cousins and many more family and loved ones and friends, that we cannot list them all.

Family and friends will meet at 2:45 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Luttrell Cemetery for a 3:00 p.m. interment with Reverend Matthew Johnson officiating. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Alex Childress. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alex's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -