Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
Alexander "Alex" Cooley

Alexander "Alex" Cooley Obituary
Alexander "Alex" Cooley

Maryville - Alexander Dean "Alex" Cooley, age 33, of Maryville, formerly of Knoxville passed away suddenly Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his home.

Unemployed at the time of his death, Alex was a former employee of hhgregg.

He is preceded in death by his father, Roger Dean Cooley.

Alex is survived by his daughters, Willow (age 6), Lily (age 2); mother and stepfather, Lisa and John Eady; stepsisters, Kathleen and Lauren; grandmothers, Emma Sue Brummett and Norma Paquette; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and special friend, Sarah Headrick.

Alex will be cremated and his ashes scattered in the mountains and at the beach — the places he loved.

There will be no service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries, www.karm.org or to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, www.secondharvesttn.org.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 5 to May 8, 2020
