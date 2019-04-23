|
|
Alexander Stewart Hager
Nashville, TN
Beloved son, brother, and friend Alexander Stewart Hager passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 18, 2019 at his home in Nashville.
Alex was fun-loving, intelligent, very witty, and caring. His life was centered around his family, friends and his dog, Bagel. He enjoyed nature-fishing, skiing, hiking, and
traveling. He had a passion for
computers, video games, and music. He attended The University of Tennessee and was planning to continue his
education by starting a new major in counseling next fall. Alex felt a calling to help and inspire others.
Alex was preceded in death by grandparents John and Marjorie Hager and grandfather George Hage. He is survived by his parents John and Yolla Hager; brother John Paul; sisters Lauren and Sydney; grandmother Laurice Hage; aunts and uncles: Flavia, Mark, Dany, John, Susie, Sally, Bruce and Lia; cousins: Gabriella, Layla, Sarah, Laura, Aimee, Amira, Josh, and Stephanie; and many wonderful friends.
Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, April 23 at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Northshore Drive from 6-8PM. A
funeral mass will be held Wednesday, April 24 at 10AM and will be followed by a private graveside service at Highland Memorial Cemetery. Following the burial, a luncheon/reception will be held at Sacred Heart Cathedral Hall.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to The Goodfellows Club of Owensboro KY; http://goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/. The organization provides resources and services to assist in meeting physical, social, and psychological needs of
disadvantaged schoolchildren in Owensboro and Daviess County. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019