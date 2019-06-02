|
Alexis Nichole Shirley
Knoxville - Alexis Nichole Shirley, 13 of Knoxville, passed away Thursday May 30, 2019. She was a 7th Grade student at Hardin Valley Middle School. She is survived by her Mother: Renee Ritchie, Father: Jason Shirley, Brothers: Shelton Taylor, and Skyler Bryant, and Sister: Brooke Ritchie, Maternal Grandmothers: Kathleen Dlubac, and Mary Lou Ritchie, Paternal Grandfather: David Shirley. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Monday, June 3, 2019 at Memorial Funeral Home 1102 Big Springs Road Maryville, TN 37801 with Rev. Johnny McCoy officiating. The family and friends will meet at 3:00 P.M. Tuesday June 4, 2019 at Forest Hill Cemetery: 1850 Forest Hill Rd., Maryville, TN 37803. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Monday at the Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 2, 2019