Alfred John (A.J.) McBee
Heiskell - Alfred John McBee (A.J.), 87, lifelong resident of Heiskell,TN, was greeted in Heaven by his parents, Clarence and Flora McBee, and sisters, Lois and Loretta, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He leaves his devoted wife of 64 years, Sylvia "Dee" (Hauther) McBee; his two sons, John (Patti) and Brian (Lenora) McBee; his brother, Claude McBee; his grandchildren, Danielle, Kendall, Maci, Kelsey, and Haley; four great-grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews.
A.J. is a veteran of the U.S. Navy where he served on a submarine for four years before marrying the love of his life in 1956. Together they enjoyed traveling the United States, cheering on the Vols, spending time on Norris Lake, and raising their family. A.J. cared deeply for his family and was adored by all who knew him.
After serving in the Navy, he worked for Rohm and Haas until he retired. In addition to his career, A.J. built and maintained a tobacco farm where he employed not only his sons but every friend they brought home that was willing to work hard. A.J. touched the lives of everyone he came in contact with; the size of his heart was undeniable. He will be remembered as the greatest man his family has ever known. Arrangements for a celebration of life will be made at a later date.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 21 to May 23, 2020