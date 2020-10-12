Alfred Lamar Griffin Sr.
Alfred Lamar Griffin Sr., was born May 24, 1940 in Knoxville, TN to the late Richard & Katie Griffin. He transitioned peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, October 8, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son Alfred Lamar Griffin Jr., brothers Richard Jr. and Sigmond George Griffin, Robert L. Hassel; sister, Barbra Brown; sister-in-law Victoria Spradling; grandson Travis Edwards; daughter-in-law Donna Griffin; cousins Edna, Marruth, Nancy, Courtney and Michael Gillette, Chaztus Whaley; special Friend Willa Mae Griffin.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife Evon Griffin; sons, Rodgerick and Cebra Griffin, Merv Rogers, Shawn (Kanessa) Bailey, and Terry Griffin; daughters, Chelita Edwards and Tashia Griffin; grandchildren, Keyisha Murphy, Lamyisha, Lemarina and Za'Rayah Griffin; Cebra Jr., Dewayne, Darius, Rodgerick Jr., Jarvis, Kendrick Griffin, and Jack Chesney Ill; Sciara Griffin, Tavia Edwards, Brodaria Winton, Daishanay Tucker and Terryauna Griffin; numerous great grandchildren; a host of relatives and friends too numerous to name. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 5:30-6:00 p.m. with the Celebration of Life to follow at 6:00 p.m. at the Unity Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Leroy Franklin officiating. Mr. Griffin will lie-in-state on Wednesday October 14, 2020 from 1-5p.m. Due to Covid-19, the family respectfully requests for the safety of everyone that mask me worn and social distancing practiced. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. www.unitymortuary.com
.