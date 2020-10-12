1/1
Alfred Lamar Griffin Sr.
Alfred Lamar Griffin Sr., was born May 24, 1940 in Knoxville, TN to the late Richard & Katie Griffin. He transitioned peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son Alfred Lamar Griffin Jr., brothers Richard Jr. and Sigmond George Griffin, Robert L. Hassel; sister, Barbra Brown; sister-in-law Victoria Spradling; grandson Travis Edwards; daughter-in-law Donna Griffin; cousins Edna, Marruth, Nancy, Courtney and Michael Gillette, Chaztus Whaley; special Friend Willa Mae Griffin.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife Evon Griffin; sons, Rodgerick and Cebra Griffin, Merv Rogers, Shawn (Kanessa) Bailey, and Terry Griffin; daughters, Chelita Edwards and Tashia Griffin; grandchildren, Keyisha Murphy, Lamyisha, Lemarina and Za'Rayah Griffin; Cebra Jr., Dewayne, Darius, Rodgerick Jr., Jarvis, Kendrick Griffin, and Jack Chesney Ill; Sciara Griffin, Tavia Edwards, Brodaria Winton, Daishanay Tucker and Terryauna Griffin; numerous great grandchildren; a host of relatives and friends too numerous to name. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 5:30-6:00 p.m. with the Celebration of Life to follow at 6:00 p.m. at the Unity Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Leroy Franklin officiating. Mr. Griffin will lie-in-state on Wednesday October 14, 2020 from 1-5p.m. Due to Covid-19, the family respectfully requests for the safety of everyone that mask me worn and social distancing practiced. Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary. www.unitymortuary.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
