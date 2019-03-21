Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church
420 Jarnigan Street
Clinton, TN
Resources
Alfred "Frog" Williams, 83 of Clinton, TN passed away, Thursday March 14, 2019 at the Waters of Clinton, Clinton, TN following an extended

illness, born December 6. 1935 in Anniston, AL.



He moved to Clinton at a young age where he became a faithful member of Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church; he served as a deacon and a

member of the male chorus.

He was also one of "The Clinton 12," students that fought for the integration of Clinton High School in 1956. He worked for and retired from Clinton City School System and Wal-Mart.

Preceded in death by parents, Marie Royston and Alfred Radley.



Survived by wife of twenty five years, Vera Ferguson Williams, Clinton, TN; brothers, Charles Sales, Clarksville, TN and Eddie Lee Sales, Rockwood, TN; sisters-in-law, Gloria Sales Little Rock, AR and Lilly Sales, Clinton, TN; seven step-children,

several nieces and nephews, and numerous other caring family and friends. Special thanks to Reedy Soles and Irene Williams.

Family will receive friends, 12:00-1:00 p.m., Saturday at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church 420 Jarnigan Street Clinton, TN 37716; funeral services to follow, Pastor William A. Caldwell Officiating.

Interment at Mt. Sinai Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that a donation be made to Green McAdos Cultural Center in Clinton, TN.

Final arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 21, 2019
Remember
