Alice Ayers Rogers
Cleveland, TN
Alice Ayers Rogers, 66, passed away at their home on Saturday March 30th 2019. A lifelong resident and native of Cleveland, she grew up in the Black Fox community. Alice was a devoted mother to her son Andrew Christian Rogers (Andy), a resident of the Life Bridge community, and served as a mentor, advocate and friend to the special needs community. She graduated from Bradley Central High School and earned a degree from Tennessee Tech. For 34 years, she taught for Bradley County Public Schools, and for the last 6 years at Trousdale School. She was a lifelong member of United Methodist Church, having attended Black Fox, Asbury, and Broad Street churches. She was an active church member of the Asbury United Methodist Church, where she and Andy were present at every church
service. She was also active in the community outreach and served on several committees.
The daughter of Elizabeth Louise (Betty) and Tommy Rogers, she was preceded in death by her parents and younger brother, George Calvin Rogers; and maternal grandparents, Margaret and Luther Harris of Cookeville; paternal grandparents, Hallie and Oscar Rogers. She is survived by her son, Andy Rogers; daughter and son in law, Cynthia and Kevin Barnes of Atlanta, Georgia; granddaughter and grandson in law, Kristy and Seth Osborne of Ooltewah, Tennessee; brother and sister in law, Glen and Delphene Rogers of LaVergne, Tennessee; brother and
sister in law, William Rogers and Anna Fariello of Cullowhee, North Carolina; aunt Nancy Pierce of Knoxville, Tennessee; aunt and uncle, Ellen Jean and Henry McSpadden of Cleveland; and aunt Martha Brown of Cleveland.
A 'Celebration of Life' memorial service will be held on May 4th at 2 pm at Broad Street United Methodist Church on Central Avenue in Cleveland. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name will be accepted by Life Bridges Inc. (for Andy Rogers) and Trousdale School, both in Cleveland.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 3, 2019