|
|
Alice Baker
Knoxville - Iva Alice Mineer Baker, 89, went to be with the Lord, Monday, August 26, 2019. Alice was born June 27, 1930 in Fleming County, Kentucky, to Ambrose Dudley and Laura Mae List Mineer. Her family moved to Decatur County, Indiana in 1939. She graduated from Sand Creek High School in 1948. On June 18, 1950, Alice married her life-long sweetheart, Frank Junior Baker. Together they spent their lives in full time ministry, serving in Christian Churches in Mortons Gap, KY, Whitewater, IN, Keensburg, IL, Moscow, IN, Poseyville, IN, New Lisbon, IN, and Cadiz, IN. Alice also worked as a nurses' aide. After retirement, she continued to serve at the Woodlawn Christian Church, teaching the 2's and 3's Sunday School class and helping with the food pantry. Alice loved to write letters and cards of encouragement. She also loved genealogy research and family reunions. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three daughters: Frieda (John) Pickering, Cynthia (William) Claar, and Penny (Jody) Rood; seven grandsons: Luke and David Pickering, Roy (Amy) and Arther (Kylie) Claar, and Casey, Corban (Jodi), and Cameron Rood; five great-granddaughters: Hanna Pickering, and Emma, Cayla, Molly and Cierra Claar; siblings: Evelyn Prater, Genivee Powers, Donald Mineer, Catherine Sublett, Jay T. Mineer, Ruth Flint, and Eunice Green; and many treasured nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Frank Leslie Baker, her parents, siblings: Dora Craycraft, Clyde Mineer, Marguerite Mineer, and Frances Thompson. Family will receive friends, Monday September 2, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Woodlawn Christian Church. Celebration of Life to follow at 11:00 AM with Rev. Charles Beckett officiating. Memorials may be made to Johnson University or Woodlawn Christian Church. Online condolences may be made at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by:
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019