Resources
Knoxville - Alice Bernice Thacker, Age 84 of Knoxville TN, passed away on the 5th of October 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.

Alice dedicated her life to her family and left a legacy of love for generations. Her other joys were found in her garden with flowers and birds. Her husband loved and cherished her for their 62 years together as she did him. Her family and loved ones lost their angel here on earth, but will look forward to joining her again one day.

Alice is preceded in death by her parents; Monroe and Grace Lewis, sister; Ruth Burnett, and daughter; Theresa Shubert.

She is survived by her husband of 62 wonderful years Kennard Thacker, son; Roy (Lynda) Thacker and daughter; Sarah Anderson, eight grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

The family will receive friends at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, Knoxville TN, on Monday, October 7th 2019 from 5:00PM TO 7:00PM, with a funeral service to follow at 7:00PM with Keith Shown to officiate, Family and friends will meet at Berry Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 8th 2019 at 11:30AM to go in procession to Woodlawn Cemetery 4500 Woodlawn Pike, Knoxville TN, for a 12:00PM graveside service.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
