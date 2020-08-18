1/1
Alice Blackburn Harrison
Lenoir City - Alice Blackburn Harrison age 99 of Lenoir City passed away Tuesday morning, August 18, 2020. Alice was a member of the Presbyterian Church and was former Deputy Trustee for Loudon County. She was preceded in death by her husband, Preston C. Harrison: parents, E. R. and Addie Hart Blackburn; brothers, Clarence, Kenneth and Ralph Blackburn; sisters, Faye Dorwood Fox and Nell Soloman. Survived by her children: Robert P. Harrison ( Shirley), Virginia H. Register, and Linda H. Hudson (Robert); grandchildren: Stephen Hudson (Tammy), Mark Hudson (Hilary) and Travis Register (Blynda); great-grandchildren: Abbey, Andy, Anna, and Aidan Hudson, Savannah and Alex Register; many special nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 23rd at Lenoir City Cemetery for graveside services. Rev. Brian Courtney will officiate. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is serving the family of Alice Harrison. www.clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Lenoir City Cemetery
