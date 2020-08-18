Alice Blackburn Harrison
Lenoir City - Alice Blackburn Harrison age 99 of Lenoir City passed away Tuesday morning, August 18, 2020. Alice was a member of the Presbyterian Church and was former Deputy Trustee for Loudon County. She was preceded in death by her husband, Preston C. Harrison: parents, E. R. and Addie Hart Blackburn; brothers, Clarence, Kenneth and Ralph Blackburn; sisters, Faye Dorwood Fox and Nell Soloman. Survived by her children: Robert P. Harrison ( Shirley), Virginia H. Register, and Linda H. Hudson (Robert); grandchildren: Stephen Hudson (Tammy), Mark Hudson (Hilary) and Travis Register (Blynda); great-grandchildren: Abbey, Andy, Anna, and Aidan Hudson, Savannah and Alex Register; many special nieces and nephews. Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 23rd at Lenoir City Cemetery for graveside services. Rev. Brian Courtney will officiate. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is serving the family of Alice Harrison. www.clickfuneralhome.com