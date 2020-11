Alice Delores May Fryar HartsookKnoxville - Alice Delores May Fryar Hartsook age 91, of Knoxville, passed away Monday November 2, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 ½ years, Gilbert Hartsook, parents Robert and Dixie Riffey Fryar, sister Billie Fryar, and daughter-in-law Mary Ricketts Hartsook. She is survived by sons: Ronald Hartsook, Robert Hartsook and wife Nancy, Michael Hartsook, and Danny Hartsook; grandchildren: Cammy and Joshua Dillard, Ronald Hartsook, Jr., and Robert Hartsook, Jr.; great-grandchildren: Rebecca Dintleman, Dylan Williams, Kaylee Hartsook, Logan Hartsook, and Owen Hartsook; and great great-grandchildren: Aubrey Dintleman and Dalton Dintleman, Jr. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm Wednesday November 4, 2020, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Family and friends will meet at 2:45 pm Thursday November 5, at New Gray Cemetery for a 3:00 pm graveside service with Rev. Charlie Reynolds officiating. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com