Alice Faye Harless Obituary
Alice Faye Harless

Knoxville - Alice Faye Harless born December 12, 1938 passed away January 29, 2020 at Tenova Turkey Creek Medical Center. She was a member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. After retirement she worked part time as Administrative Assistant in the Children's Ministry at Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. She attended Fulton High School and Knoxville Business College. A "Special Thanks" to the staff at Frensuis Medical Dialysis Center in Powell for their loving Care. Alice retired from the University of Tennessee Plant and Soil Science Extension on December 31, 2002. She achieved the Certified Profession Secretary in 1991. She received the E.J. Chapman Award for outstanding Service and the first Specialist District Staff Award of Excellence. She also served on the UT Employee Relations Board. She was preceded in death by parents Charles Lee Harless and Grace C. Harless; Sister: Barbara H. Loveday; Brother: Charles Lynn (Sonny) Harless and niece: Kimberly H. Lay; nephews: Jeff Loveday and James R. Loveday. She is survived by nieces: Lynda Minnix, Troutville, Va. and Jama Loveday of Knoxville; nephew: Mark Harless, Michael Harless all of Knoxville. The family will receive friends 9:00 am to 10:00 am Saturday at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel with Funeral services at 10:00 am with Rev Kent Williams and Rev Jeff Stevens officiating and music by Eddie Hodges. Interment will be 11:00 am at Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020
