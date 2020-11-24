1/1
Alice Faye Puckett
1959 - 2020
Born Alice Faye Puckett in Knoxville, Tennessee on March 17, 1959 to the late Lindsay Turner and Ophelia Ross, Alice Faye ""Pookie"" was the youngest girl of seven children.

In 1975 Alice moved to Detroit, Michigan with her mother and siblings where she attended Detroit public schools.

In 1981 she met the love of her life Lee Butcher and on June 25, 1983 the two became one! Alice and Lee shared two children together, and a loving stepdaughter who she loved as her own child.

Fall 2000, Alice became a born- again Christian. She loved sharing her testimony of the saving grace of Jesus Christ with anyone that would listen.

Alice always loved children! She was so happy and elated when Timothy finally made her a grandmother earlier this year. Along with her eldest son they all share the birth month... March babies!
Those who preceded her in death were husband, Lee Butcher and son, Lindsay ""Jacobie"" Butcher.
On November 18, 2020 Alice made her transition from this life to the next.
Left to cherish her memory are a devoted son, Timothy (Brandice); stepdaughter, Kimberly Ann Butcher; grandsons, Brayden and Blake; granddaughters, Kendall, Katelyn, Rayanah and Lauren; loving siblings, Maxine Ward, Yolanda Rodgers (Victor) Warren Puckett, Endia Puckett and Audria McFarland and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Friday, November 27, 2020, a graveside service will take place at 12:00 p.m. at Mount Olive Cemetery, 2400 Berry Road, Knoxville, TN 37920 with Pastor Terrell Cobb as the officiant. Social distancing and face coverings are required. A white dove release will conclude the service. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19). Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Mount Olive Cemetery
