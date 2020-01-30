|
|
Alice Joanna Myers Montgomery
Knoxville - Alice Joanna Myers Montgomery passed away on January 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Leon Montgomery II. (Jack); son, John Leon Montgomery, III; parents, Andrew Carter Myers and Janet Waters Myers Trent; and son-in-law, Stephen Ray Cobble, DDS. Born February 10, 1931 in Knoxville, Joanna graduated from Knoxville High School and the University of Tennessee, where she was a member of Chi Omega.
Joanna was a long time member of Second Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday school and sang with the Joy Singers Choir. A lover of gardens, she was a member of the Knoxville Garden Club serving as Treasurer, the Garden Study Club and the Cherokee Hills Garden Club. As an avid genealogist, Joanna was a member of the National Society of Colonial Dames of America and served as Registrar, was a member and Regent of the James White Chapter and member of the Andrew Bogle Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and was a member of the National Society of Daughters of Founders and Patriots of American. She was also a member of the Knoxville Junior League, Nine O'clock Cotillion, and Cherokee Country Club.
Most of all Joanna loved her family and friends. For over 60 years, she met monthly with her ladies lunch group and the Fork and Foam Dinner Group. She also enjoyed traveling, stays in Florida, cheering for the Vols, entertaining, playing bridge and reading about Knoxville history and happenings. She was blessed to get to know her six great grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Janet Montgomery Cobble and Nancy Joanna Montgomery both of Knoxville; her Grandson, Andrew Carter Cobble and his wife Coatney of Missouri City, Texas; and her Grandson, John "Jay" Ernest Cobble and his wife Rebecca of Knoxville. She is also survived by her Great Grandchildren Carter, Miles, and Henry Cobble of Texas, and Gwennie, Jack, and Myers Cobble of Knoxville.
Family and friends will gather at the entrance to Highland Memorial Cemetery at 12:45pm on Saturday Feb, 1 2020 for a 1:00 pm Graveside Service. A celebration of Joanna's life will be held at 2:00 pm at Second Presbyterian Church with Receiving of Friends immediately following the services. Rev. Timothy Reynolds officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Second Presbyterian Church, 2829 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. Arrangements provided by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020