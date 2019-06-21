Services
Berean Bible Church
2329 Prosser Rd
Knoxville, TN 37914
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
5:00 PM
Knoxville - Alice June Oliver left this world for her eternal home on March 12, 2019. She was 92. She was born in Stillwater, Minnesota on June 16, 1926 and moved to Knoxville in 1971.

In 1947 she married Frederick E. Oliver. They had 4 children, Steven, Darrell, Michael and Susan, 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She is survived by son, Darrell Oliver and daughter, Susan Oliver Ewing, 8 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

She worked alongside her husband at Fredericks Tuxedo Rentals which they owned and operated for over 25 years. Alice was kind to all and had a good sense of humor.

Alice's Memorial Service will be held at 5:00 p.m. this Sunday, June 23 at Berean Bible Church, 2329 Prosser Road in Knoxville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 21, 2019
