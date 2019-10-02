|
|
Alice Kaserman
Knoxville - Alice Marie Kaserman died on Sunday, September 29, just before noon. She was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on January 1, 1946. She was the first baby born that year. Alice is preceded in death by her parents: Hugh Edward Kaserman and Imogene Brown Kaserman Newton. She is survived by her two brothers, Fred Kaserman (Dickie) and Barton Kaserman (Kay), and by her two sisters, Linda Cates (Mike) and Jenny Ward. She has many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. She worked for 18 years at St. Mary's Hospital as a nurses aide. She developed severe diabetes that ultimately caused her demise. Alice enjoyed people, the mountains, and animals. She was a volunteer docent at the Knoxville Zoo for some 20 years. Alice was a member of First Baptist Knoxville for 55 years. The funeral will be a graveside service at 11:00am at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919 on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Family and friends are welcome. There is a time for private viewing of Alice from 9:30 to 10:00 am. Goodbye, Sweet Sister.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Knoxville Zoo. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019