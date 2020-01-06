Resources
New Market - Alice Logan Propst of New Market, TN—better known as Patti to her family and friends—passed away on October 19, 2019, from complications following a heart valve replacement surgery. She was a loving mother, wife, sister, daughter, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She leaves behind her husband, Mike, her son, Logan, her daughters, Niki and Cheryl, brother Mike, and her grandchildren, Molli and Jakob. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Rose Center in Morristown on January 11th from 2-4pm.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
