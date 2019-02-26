Services
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Magdalene Barnes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alice Magdalene Barnes Obituary
Alice Magdalene Barnes

Knoxville, TN

Alice Magdalene Barnes, age 86, of Knoxville went to be with the Lord Sunday afternoon, February 24, 2019. She was born May 26, 1932 in Washburn, Tennessee.

Alice was a member of the Freewill Baptist Church in Washburn. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Barnes; sisters, Georgia Miracle and Edna Kirby; mother, Viola Miracle; father, James Miracle.

Alice is survived by her sister, Ruth Brown; nieces, Darlene Nisely and husband David, Mildred Brown all of Knoxville; nephews, Johns Kirby and wife, Brenda of South Carolina, Lee Kirby and wife Sandy of Virginia; great nieces, Heather Nisley and Cindi Nisley; great nephew, Danny Ray; great great niece, Alexandria Nisley all of Knoxville; great great nephews, Isaac J. Brown, Jackson Phillips and Jacob Phillips; devoted friends, Cecilia and Gary Tindell; David Smith all of Knoxville.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel, 9020 Middlebrook Pike. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now