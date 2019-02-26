|
|
Alice Magdalene Barnes
Knoxville, TN
Alice Magdalene Barnes, age 86, of Knoxville went to be with the Lord Sunday afternoon, February 24, 2019. She was born May 26, 1932 in Washburn, Tennessee.
Alice was a member of the Freewill Baptist Church in Washburn. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Barnes; sisters, Georgia Miracle and Edna Kirby; mother, Viola Miracle; father, James Miracle.
Alice is survived by her sister, Ruth Brown; nieces, Darlene Nisely and husband David, Mildred Brown all of Knoxville; nephews, Johns Kirby and wife, Brenda of South Carolina, Lee Kirby and wife Sandy of Virginia; great nieces, Heather Nisley and Cindi Nisley; great nephew, Danny Ray; great great niece, Alexandria Nisley all of Knoxville; great great nephews, Isaac J. Brown, Jackson Phillips and Jacob Phillips; devoted friends, Cecilia and Gary Tindell; David Smith all of Knoxville.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel, 9020 Middlebrook Pike. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019