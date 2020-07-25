1/1
Alice Marguerite Mitchell
Alice Marguerite Mitchell

Mascot - Alice Marguerite Mitchell- of Mascot, passed away July 24, 2020. She was born on June 15, 1926 to Eli Skaggs Mitchell and Geneva Jarrell Mitchell. She was a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church since 1940 serving as treasurer and leading singing with her beautiful voice. She graduated from Central High School and retired from the JC Penney Company after 55 years of service. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers; Billy Jo and Bob Otey Mitchell. She is survived by her nieces and cousins. The family would like to thank Chandler House, LifeCare of Jefferson City, and Tennova Hospice for their care. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hopewell U.M.C. Cemetery Fund, c/o Peggy Arnold 9239 Millertown Pike, Mascot, TN 37806. Family and Friends will meet on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 10:45 AM for a 11:00 AM graveside service at Hopewell Cemetery with Rev. Teresa McClure officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 25 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
