Maryville - Alice Marie Roach Lane, age 78, of Maryville, TN passed away June 25, 2020 at Fort Sander's Regional Center. Alice was a hardworking and loving woman and if you ask her what her greatest accomplishment in life was she would tell you that she is most proud of her daughter, Sandy and her three sons, Bobby, Rick, and Jimmy, each of her grandchildren and great grandchildren also held a special place in her heart. Preceded in death by father, William Edward Roach and mother, Helen Pauline Roach; grandparents, Henry Albert Roach and Julia Louise Cole Roach and James Hickman and Martha Fowler Hickman; sisters, Catherine Lyke, Edna Jollay, Rosa Grosklaus; brothers, Raymond Roach, Buddy Roach, Ronnie Roach, and David Roach. Alice also had two sons, Danny and David who became angels at birth. Survived by Donnie (Diane) Roach, James (Sandra) Roach, Robert (Robin) Lane, Richard (Nichola) Lane, and James (Jimmy) Lane; loving daughter, life-long friend, and constant companion, Sandra (Sandy) Lane; 9 grandchildren; Michael Lane, Robert Lane, III, Richard Lane, Jr., Jordin McGinnis, Wes Rogers, Scott Simpson, Alex Lane, Mary Beth Barnes, and Jacob Lane; 8 great grandchildren, Noah Lane, Ryan McGinnis, Jaxon Lane, Liam Lane, Jackson McGinnis, Adelaide Lane, Brielynn McGinnis, and Weronika Lane. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm Monday, June 29, 2020 at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Dr., Knoxville, TN 37918. The funeral service will be June 30, 2020 at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home with Pastor Sonny Ray Shedd officiating. Graveside service will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 26 to Jun. 29, 2020.
