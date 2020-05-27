|
|
Alice Marlene Warner
Knoxville - In loving memory of Alice Marlene Warner, age 67, of Knoxville, who passed away surrounded by her loved ones on May 26, 2020. Alice Marlene Warner had a heart full of love and the most helpful hands. Her eyes were so bright, and she always had the biggest smile. Marlene had the greatest sense of humor, she could bring a smile or a laugh to anyone. Even her long battle with breast cancer never altered her personality or her spirit. Mom will be sorely missed by us all and our love will never falter.
Marlene was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gary Warner. She was also proceeded in death by parents Mary and Ed Leffew. Marlene also lost 2 sisters, and 1 brother, as well as nieces, nephews, and many close friends.
Marlene is survived by her children, Christy, James Gary, and Brandy. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, 3 brothers, several nieces, and nephews. As, well as 2 sons-in-law and her best friend.
Family and friends will meet 2 PM Friday at Asbury Cemetery for graveside services and interment. Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 27 to May 28, 2020