Alice Morrow Caldwell
Knoxville - Alice Morrow Caldwell, age 90, peacefully departed this life on June 13 at Little Creek Sanitarium. Born August 11, 1929 in Winchester VA, Alice was the eldest child of the Rev. and Mrs. Guy Monroe Morrow. Her father, a Presbyterian minister served rural churches in Virginia (Winchester, Leesburg, Lexington) and North Carolina (Morganton) where
Alice spent her formative years. She attended Flora McDonald College in Red Springs NC and King College Bristol TN where she was pianist for King's chapel services. She graduated in 1951 with a BA, majoring in English. Upon graduation, Alice moved to Knoxville to assume the position of Director of Christian Education at the old Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church at the corner of Gay Street where she met and later married her husband of 65 years Edward Neal Caldwell. Neal and Alice honeymooned in Colonial Williamsburg which inspired the house they built in 1965. They lived in New Haven CT then relocated to Knoxville where they raised 3 children. Alice's life was centered on her faith, her husband and her garden. As a life-long Presbyterian Alice taught the Bible for decades; at Sequoyah Presbyterian and later at Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church. She led women's church circles, Bible studies, young married groups and book clubs. In her garden Alice specialized in herbs, wildflowers and woodland plants and hosted local regional and even national garden clubs and organizations. Her 7-acre garden is listed on the Smithsonian Register of American Gardens. Alice was the first Tennessean invited to belong to the Herb Society of America. She was also a member of the Knoxville Garden Club. Predeceased by her parents, a brother Guy M. Morrow Jr, her late husband and daughter Ellen Caldwell Hagler; Alice is survived by her sister Margaret Morrow Wade of Bristol. Her children David Neal Caldwell (Nancy) of Knoxville; Laura Caldwell Sansbury (Mark) of Florence SC and six grandchildren: Andrew Caldwell of Margaret River, W. Australia, Laura Madden of Charleston SC, and Peter Caldwell of Knoxville as well as triplet granddaughters Meg, Julia and Gracie Sansbury of Florence. Out of respect for COVID, there will be a graveside service for family only at Cedar Springs Presbyterian Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to King University Bristol, Tennessee, King University c/o Advancement Office, 1350 King College Road, Bristol, TN 37620, Knox Area Rescue Ministries, P.O. Box 3310, Knoxville, TN 37927, or for Alzheimer's Research at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville Florida, 4500 San Pablo Road, Jacksonville, FL 32224.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.